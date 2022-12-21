Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker signs bill to divest state funds from Russian investments

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed HB1293 into law, a bill that divests state pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. This action was taken in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and in support of the Ukrainian people.

“As the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, I stand firmly with the Ukrainian people and condemn Russian violence,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This is an important step in demonstrating support for the people of Ukraine and in condemning the unlawful invasion and occupation of Ukraine by Russian forces.”

Only a small portion of the state assets will be affected by this policy change, with less than 0.005% being affected. Gov. Pritzker directed the Illinois State Board of Investments to investigate this disinvestment process in March, when Russia initially invaded Ukraine.

Communities from across the state have welcomed refugees fleeing the combat in Ukraine, more than 70,000 of whom have arrived in the United States this year.

Members of the Illinois National Guard also took part in training exercises with the Ukrainian military in 2020, helping to advise and assist Ukrainian Armed Forces with the development of their Yavoriv Combat Training Center in western Ukraine.

