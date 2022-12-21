Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm.

He also signed an executive order to prevent price gouging as a result of the winter storm in Kentucky.

The governor held a news briefing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at the State Capitol.

The governor was joined by Jim Gray, secretary for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Jeremy Slinker, director of the Kentucky Emergency Management.

They gave an update on the latest information from the National Weather Service and how the state is preparing.

