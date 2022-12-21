FSCB Holiday girls basketball Classic adjusts Thursday schedule
Dec. 20, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials for the First State Community Bank girls Holiday basketball classic have adjusted the schedule of games for Thursday due to winter weather concerns.
Here is a look at the new schedule of games for Thursday nights FSCB Tournament at the Show Me Center.
9am. 5th Place game Saxony Lutheran vs Woodland
10:30am. 3rd Place game Delta vs Oran
Noon. Title game Notre Dame vs Jackson.
