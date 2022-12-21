Heartland Votes

FSCB Holiday girls basketball Classic adjusts Thursday schedule

Changes made to FSCB Holiday Classic for Thursday
Changes made to FSCB Holiday Classic for Thursday(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials for the First State Community Bank girls Holiday basketball classic have adjusted the schedule of games for Thursday due to winter weather concerns.

Here is a look at the new schedule of games for Thursday nights FSCB Tournament at the Show Me Center.

9am. 5th Place game Saxony Lutheran vs Woodland

10:30am. 3rd Place game Delta vs Oran

Noon. Title game Notre Dame vs Jackson.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Latest News

SEMO Women's basketball defeats Illinois-Chicago to stay perfect at home
SEMO Women’s Basketball team wins close one over Illinois-Chicago
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 12/20/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 12/20/22
FSCB Holiday Classic
FSCB Holiday Classic Scores from Monday
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 12/19/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 12/19/22