FSCB Holiday girls basketball Classic adjusts Thursday schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials for the First State Community Bank girls Holiday basketball classic have adjusted the schedule of games for Thursday due to winter weather concerns.

Here is a look at the new schedule of games for Thursday nights FSCB Tournament at the Show Me Center.

9am. 5th Place game Saxony Lutheran vs Woodland

10:30am. 3rd Place game Delta vs Oran

Noon. Title game Notre Dame vs Jackson.

