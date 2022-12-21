Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch in effect for Thursday....
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/21/2022
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
One more cool, quiet day ahead of our impending winter storm. Today looks to be partly cloudy and cool but not cold, with afternoon highs in the low 40s north to upper 40s south. Southerly flow will start tonight, bringing in more clouds and keeping temps up a little bit. On Thursday a strong upper trough diving out of the plains will push a very strong arctic front through the area from NW to SE, resulting in an abrupt transition to dangerous winter conditions.

Timing on our storm tomorrow continues to point to an afternoon frontal passage. Morning rain will switch over the snow very quickly, and snow will become heavy at times. In addition, strong northwest winds will develop and temperatures will drop very quickly from the 40s into the 20s, resulting in flash freezing of roadways. With heavy blowing snow, travel will become very difficult especially by late afternoon and evening. Snow will end pretty quickly after sunset but it will be dangerously cold and windy Thursday night into Friday with wind chill values well below zero.

The weekend proper will be dry but very cold. Saturday will see highs rebound to around 20, but there will still be a cold northwest breeze. Saturday night will be dry and cold, and Christmas Day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the 20s and less wind.

