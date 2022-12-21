Heartland Votes

Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns

Feds issue warning after $3.3B in counterfeit items seized in 2021
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Handbags, cellphones and even medicine were all part of the $3.3 billion worth of items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2021. The CBP, which manages 328 ports of entry across the United States where they monitor imports and exports, also issued warnings against counterfeit items saying they pose legal, economic, and health risks to consumers. Alaina Van Horn with the CBP said counterfeit items are a big concern: the CBP made over 27,000 seizures in 2021 alone, totaling $3.3B in impounded goods.

Much of the contraband was counterfeit: everything from cellphones to jewelry and even toothpaste. Topping the list of seized items was “wearing apparel” (clothing) and handbags and wallets.

Van Horn said the counterfeit item’s journey usually begins with an online purchase.

“It is a huge problem, because even sales that occur in an online environment it’s a physical good that very likely has to cross the border into the United States,” she explained.

Consumer experts like Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said the impact of purchasing a counterfeit item can stretch far beyond your wallet: it can also harm your health.

In the CBP’s report they identified counterfeit mobile phones as a significant health and safety risk.

The report said the electronics may contain levels of chemicals such as lead and cadmium that often exceed established safety standards. In some cases, the values were 35 to 40 times higher than globally accepted limits for lead.

Along with hurting legitimate companies and potentially impacting your health, CBP officials reported that counterfeit tech could be smuggling a severe security threat.

Numerous studies, like this one from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have found surveillance technology and malware in a lot of consumer electronics products. That brings a huge concern for identity theft, financial theft, and tracking technology.

Van Horn added that efforts have been made to make unknown surveillance a more serious crime, but it is tough to bring the international players behind it to justice.

You can report counterfeit items and other trade allegations to the CPB.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dangerous winter storm will move into the area today with snow, wind and sharply falling temps.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making