Domestic Violence Calls on the rise amidst holiday season and winter weather

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - At Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale, a Legal Advocate for Domestic Violence said the holiday season can be a large stressor.

“For a lot of people, this can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Elizabeth Sears said, “but for those living in domestic violence situations that is not the case.”

According to the Nation’s Leading Grassroots Voice on Domestic Violence (ncadv.org), an average of nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

In Illinois alone the NCADV also reported on a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls, an average of approximately 13 calls every minute.

Sears said with cold weather and the holidays that “the spending of resources that a family shares can sometimes lead to a lot of arguments that can quickly escalate when they’re not resolved in a healthy manner, which is what happens in toxic relationships. Another big factor is, isolation, more time with the abuser, less time with others. You’re seeing your friends less, you’re seeing your co-workers less, all of that allows for time for the signs and possible injuries to go unnoticed.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline’s number is 1-800-799-7233.

