Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall expected Thursday and Friday

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/21/2022
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight is the night to wrap up any errands before the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will come crashing down through the day on Thursday. So yes, all of us will start the day above freezing but cold air will rapidly take over moving south and east through the area during the day. Along with the cold air, strong winds will also move in bringing below zero wind chills into the area. Snow will also be spreading south and east with the cold air too. There will be some places that have near zero visibilities during the afternoon and evening hours. Dangerous travel conditions are expected through the second half of the day into Thursday night. Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with scattered higher amounts. Wind chills will drop to -15 to - 30 degrees by Thursday night into Friday morning. On Friday, wind chills will not get above zero! Flurries possible on Friday too. Dry weather expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but highs will only be in the lower to mid 20s.

