Check road conditions in the Heartland

Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an incoming winter storm.(25 News Staff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
(KFVS) - Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an incoming winter storm.

We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day due to heavy, blowing snow that can cause dangerous travel conditions, as well as dangerously low wind chills.

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.

MoDOT Travel Map
IDOT Road Conditions Map
KYTC Travel Map

Also download the First Alert Weather App for weather updates wherever you are.

