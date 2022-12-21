Check road conditions in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an incoming winter storm.

We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day due to heavy, blowing snow that can cause dangerous travel conditions, as well as dangerously low wind chills.

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.

Also download the First Alert Weather App for weather updates wherever you are.

