Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST
(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

