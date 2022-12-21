Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

