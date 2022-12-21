Heartland Votes

Carterville, Ill. man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools from a business.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Poe Drive on Tuesday, December 20 for a complaint of a vehicle burglary.

During the investigation, they learned that the tools were stolen from a business.

They determined Kalen Gibbs, 33, of Carterville, was a person of interest. When they went to his home, they say they found the vehicle used in the burglary and saw all of the stolen property lying out in plain view.

The stolen items were recovered and Gibbs was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending charges.

