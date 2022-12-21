Heartland Votes

Carbondale police looking for man in connection with stolen vehicle

Kenneth Doumbia, 27, of Chicago, is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Kenneth K. Doumbia, 27, of Chicago, is wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with armed habitual criminal offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by felon and aggravated fleeing to elude.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or crime stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

According to police, they found a black Buick Encore, reported stolen from the Oak Park, Ill. Police Department, traveling in the 400 block of West Mill Street around 10:38 a.m. on December 19.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. They followed it until they lost sight of it in the area of Country Club Road and Chautauqua Road.

During the chase, police say the driver threw two guns out of the vehicle window. The weapons were later recovered by police.

Officers say they also found the vehicle unoccupied in the parking lot of a residential complex in the 1900 block of West Pleasant Hill Road.

