Carbondale man accused of firing gun after officers broke up fight

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of firing a gun while another man was being arrested after a fight broke out during closing time at a bar.

Ternell P. Albritton, 37, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was also arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended because officers saw him driving before his arrest.

According to Carbondale police, on December 11 at 2:19 a.m. officers were in the 200 block of West Main monitoring a large crowd as a bar was closing when they saw a fight break out.

As officers tried to stop the fight, they saw someone with a handgun fire a shot during the arrest of Travis Wooley.

The suspect was later identified as Albritton.

Officers got an arrest warrant for him on Dec. 16. They found and arrested him in the 500 block of East Willow Street at 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 20.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

