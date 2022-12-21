2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun.

According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.

They say the person with the gun was reported to have gotten into a silver sedan and the car left the area.

A vehicle description and license plate were provided by a witness, and officers responded to the area to look for the vehicle.

While searching, a patrol sergeant found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.

Police say four people in the vehicle were detained and the vehicle was searched. They did not find a gun.

According to the police department, K-9 Meta was used to search the area where the vehicle was first spotted and the dog found a gun nearby.

A 14 year old was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A 15 year old is facing charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are anticipated.

