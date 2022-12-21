Heartland Votes

2 high school coaches, 1 player facing hazing charges, ending school’s football season

Two high school football coaches and a player have been charged in connection with hazing incidents that led to the abrupt end to the team's season.
By Kristina Rex
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WBZ) – Two high school football coaches and a football player have been charged in connection with hazing incidents at a Massachusetts high school.

The charges have abruptly ended the team’s season.

The football scandal at Haverhill High has made its way to court, and head coach Tim O’Connor and assistant coach Michael Attah were arraigned Tuesday for allegedly intimidating a witness and failing to report the hazing to the Massachusetts Department for Children and Families.

Some students at the school say the charges are a necessary step so future generations take hazing seriously.

Haverhill senior Paige Gosselin said the coaches should be aware of what’s going on with their football team, including any hazing activities.

“Because it’s really important to be open about what’s going on in the schools,” she said. “Sports is supposed to be a really positive environment where you can grow and make friends and be a part of your school community. It shouldn’t be something feared or that you quit the sport you love because of your coaches or teammates.”

O’Conner’s attorney, Eric Goldman, said he has been a teacher and coach for 20 years, spending 13 years at Haverhill High with no other incidents and no criminal record.

Goldman said O’Connor plans to fight all the allegations.

“It’s devastating, I mean, he’s dedicated his life to teaching kids and coaching kids,” Goldman said. “He has children of his own and his wife is a teacher. He is well liked and well respected.”

Jesse Rodriguez, an 18-year-old student who allegedly assaulted and hazed other players, has also been charged.

Rodriguez hasn’t been in school since the hazing allegations first broke in November. Some students at the school said they feel sorry for him.

A student who chose to remain unidentified said Rodriguez is a “good kid.”

“I think he knows he made a mistake,” she said. “But no, he’s definitely a good kid.”

Some parents of the students worry the scandal could ruin the high school years of the other students.

“It’s very disheartening,” Tammy Serverius said. “We don’t want it to ruin the school’s reputation. There are so many good kids in the school, and everything that they do that’s good is being spoiled.”

If convicted, the charge for intimidating the witness that both coaches are facing could carry a penalty of 10 years in prison.

Both coaches and the player are instructed to stay away from anybody on the team for the time being, and Rodriguez has been ordered to stay away from organized sports.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

Migrants gathered at the U.S-Mexico border as they way wait on a judge's decision on Title 42.
Migrants wait on SCOTUS Title 42 decision
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
Cities and organizations across the Heartland are working right now to make sure everyone has a...
Warming shelters opening doors around the Heartland
A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. A...
California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water