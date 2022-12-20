Space heaters are the main cause of house fires in winter; here’s how to stay safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “The weather forecast calls for temperatures to plummet across Missouri this week, and we know that fire risks rise dramatically as people turn to supplemental heating sources to keep their homes warm.”

That’s from a press release from the Tim Bean, the Missouri Fire Marshall.

“Many people do not understand the risks space heaters pose when misused, leading to deadly fires that could be prevented,” he said.

Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires and deaths from December to February, the statement also said.

He suggested the following tips:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. The three-foot safety zone includes furniture, drapes, Christmas trees and electronics – anything that can burn.

Never use an oven or other cooking devices to heat your home.

Turn off portable heaters when leaving home or going to bed.

“A house fire is somebody’s worst day of their life,” Jackson Firefighter Andrew Marler said, “we don’t want to go to that.”

Marler told me he believes fire safety is the same as other fire prevention methods.

“It’s the same concept as having a fire alarm, smoke detector, it means your safety,” he said.

However, Marler stated his department will always be there.

“It’s what we’re here for, it’s what we train for regularly, but at the end of the day, losing a majority of their stuff, and we don’t want that for anybody,” he said.

