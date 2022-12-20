Southern Ill. water company receives federal support for infrastructure repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois water company will receive federal support for water infrastructure repairs.

According to a release from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois will receive support from the United States Department of Agriculture to help it make emergency repairs to damaged water lines and valves.

It’s expected to receive $32,815 in rural development grants.

“Every Illinoisan—no matter what part of the state they live—has the right to safe and clean drinking water,” Duckworth said in the release. “I’m glad that the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company will be able to use this federal support to improve its water infrastructure to better serve the thousands of folks who rely on them for their water.”

“Crumbling water systems and the issues that stem from them have plagued our communities for far too long,” Durbin added. “This investment will help Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company upgrade their water infrastructure, making clean water more accessible for residents across the region. Senator Duckworth and I will continue advocating for these much-needed updates to improve the lives of all Illinoisans.”

In 2021, Duckworth’s Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act was signed into law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help rebuild the nation’s crumbling and dangerous water infrastructure.

