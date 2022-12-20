Heartland Votes

SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty

FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.
FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

Murdaugh faces murder charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. The scion of a prominent legal family has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the slayings.

Murdaugh’s legal team welcomed the move, noting in a statement that the decision removes the impediments to beginning the trial on the scheduled start date of Jan. 23 that a death penalty case would have likely brought.

A grand jury recently indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the dozens of charges handed down since his family’s deaths.

Prosecutors earlier this month revealed Murdaugh’s alleged motive in a bid to get evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes admitted into the trial. Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from years of alleged financial misdeeds. The impending revelation of those crimes — which allegedly lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million stolen from poor clients to maintain his painkiller addiction — were about to sink his reputation, according to the prosecutors.

The defense has asked the judge not to allow evidence related to the alleged motive. They argue such evidence only serves to convince the jury that Murdaugh was a bad person who would commit a crime as awful as killing family members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Latest News

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
Southeast Board of Governors member Vivek Malek appointed as State Treasurer
Southeast Board of Governors member Vivek Malek appointed as State Treasurer
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man arrested after making threats against the Butler County Sheriff