Poplar Bluff man arrested after making threats against the Butler County Sheriff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to threatening messages that the Butler County Sheriff received on Facebook Messenger.

22-year-old Keegan L. Browning of Poplar Bluff was into custody.

According to a statement from the Butler County investigator Eddy Holloway, the messages were sent from an anonymous Facebook profile, saying the sender “knew what the sheriff looked like and knew his family and it would be a shame if something happened to them.”

The messages were sent on December 16, 2022.

After getting a search warrant for the Facebook records, investigators were able to obtain the email address and phone number for the account.

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to Browning’s location on December 20.

He was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Butler County Jail.

