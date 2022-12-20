Pack your vehicle emergency kit before winter blast
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready before winter weather kits.
In addition to doing preventative maintenance on your vehicle, you can also pack a winter emergency kit.
According to AAA, the kit should include:
- Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
- Shovel
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
- First-aid kit (check expiration date)
- Drinking water
- Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
- Car charger for mobile phone
More information on driving in winter conditions can be found online.
