Pack your vehicle emergency kit before winter blast

(KFVS) - AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready before winter weather kits.

In addition to doing preventative maintenance on your vehicle, you can also pack a winter emergency kit.

According to AAA, the kit should include:

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Jumper cables or jump pack

Flashlight with extra batteries

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit (check expiration date)

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Winter windshield washer solvent

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

Car charger for mobile phone

