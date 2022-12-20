Heartland Votes

Pack your vehicle emergency kit before winter blast

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready before winter weather kits.

In addition to doing preventative maintenance on your vehicle, you can also pack a winter emergency kit.

According to AAA, the kit should include:

  • Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
  • Shovel
  • Ice scraper
  • Snow brush
  • Jumper cables or jump pack
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
  • First-aid kit (check expiration date)
  • Drinking water
  • Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
  • Winter windshield washer solvent
  • Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
  • Car charger for mobile phone

More information on driving in winter conditions can be found online.

