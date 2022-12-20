Murray State to retire Cameron Payne’s Jersey

MURRAY Ky (KFVS) -Murray State Athletics will retire the jersey of Racers Hall of Fame member, Cameron Payne.

Payne will have his jersey retired when MSU hosts the UIC Flames on January 14 at the CFSB Center in Murray, KY.

Payne, who wore number 1, was inducted into the Murray State Hall of fame in 2020.

As a sophomore, he was the 2nd fastest Racer to 1,000 career points

When the 2014-15 season ended, Payne put his name into the NBA Draft and became an NBA lottery pick when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him in the first round as the 14th overall pick.

After playing for the Thunder, Bulls Raptors and Cavaliers, Payne has settled in with the Phoenix Suns.

