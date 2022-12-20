MODOT prepares for upcoming winter weather

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, the Heartland will get a significant blast of winter weather with snow forecasted and very low temperatures to be expected.

Workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are going to be out treating the roads when the weather hits, clearing the ice and snow off as quick as they can so you can get around safely.

MODOT workers in the Southeast District are checking on their trucks and equipment to make sure they are good to go when the time comes.

They say it’s important you plan ahead so you don’t have to drive in this weather.

“I worry a lot with the Christmas shoppers. You really need to get out tonight or tomorrow or you need to wait until Friday and check our map before you go out,” MODOT Southeast District Engineer Mark Croarkin said. “I think Friday by noon you’ll be safe to get back out from what I’m seeing.”

Croarkin said they have been talking to forecasters and figuring out the timing of when the weather hits.

“We’ve been splitting up our crews into day and night, figuring out where they are going to be assigned, what trucks they’re going to be in,” Croarkin said. “We’re checking out the trucks, making sure the lights are working, getting all the plows set up, and putting cinder beds in the back.”

The anticipated weather is expected to drop temperatures reaching into the single digits, which could lead to some extended travel impacts.

“This is going to be such a cold storm too that I wouldn’t expect the roads to look perfectly clear when we’re done,” Croarkin said. “We’ll make sure they’re safe and passable but if you get out on Friday, you’ll probably are going to have to take your time and pay attention.”

It is advised to look at the MODOT Traveler Information Map before you go out. You can find that map here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.