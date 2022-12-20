Heartland Votes

Matt Carpenter signs with Padres

New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of...
New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Cardinal Matt Carpenter is now also a former Yankee.

After reviving his career with New York in 2022, Carpenter has reportedly signed a Major League deal with the San Diego Padres for 2023. Ken Rosenthal reports that Carpenter will earn $3.5 million on top of a $3 million signing bonus for the upcoming season. The deal includes a $5.5 million player option for 2024 with a number of financial escalators based on plate appearances.

If Carpenter reaches all contract incentives, the deal can be worth up to $21 million over two years. He earned $2 million in his contract with the Yankees last season.

Carpenter got a late start to his 2022 season after initially signing a Minor League deal with the Texas Rangers. After finding success with his off-season swing adjustments for a Rangers’ minor-league affiliate, Carpenter requested his release from Texas to pursue a big-league contract elsewhere.

New York scooped him up and Carpenter etched himself into Yankees lore with a ridiculous .305/.412/.727 batting line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances. Carpenter then suffered a broken foot in early August that forced him out of action through the remainder of the regular season. Though it came in only a partial season, Carpenter’s 1.138 OPS was by far the highest of his MLB career.

