Heartland Votes

Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder. (Source: KTUU)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his newborn daughter in 2005.

KTUU reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams, a former North Pole resident, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder after authorities obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death.

According to the authorities in Alaska, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his North Pole home on Jan. 6, 2005.

Williams’ wife reportedly found the 1-month-old child not in good health that evening and took the girl to a Fairbanks-area hospital.

Authorities said the child was quickly medevacked to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital, but the child died the following day.

Alabama authorities said they found new evidence related to the child’s death while investigating a separate crime. This allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charges.

Williams is currently in police custody in Russell County, Alabama. He is facing charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Latest News

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
Southeast Board of Governors member Vivek Malek appointed as State Treasurer
Southeast Board of Governors member Vivek Malek appointed as State Treasurer
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man arrested after making threats against the Butler County Sheriff