KY 303/Cuba Rd. blocked due to fire on Mayfield’s southside

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked Tuesday morning, December 20 due to a fire on Mayfield’s southside.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police reported the road is blocked near McDonald’s between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. This is along KY 303 between the 16.7 and 16.8 mile markers.

They said responding units placed the fire hoses across the road in this area, requiring KY 303 to be blocked.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.