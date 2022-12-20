Heartland Votes

KY 303/Cuba Rd. blocked due to fire on Mayfield’s southside

KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked Tuesday morning, December 20 due to a fire on Mayfield’s southside.
KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked Tuesday morning, December 20 due to a fire on Mayfield’s southside.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 303/Cuba Road is blocked Tuesday morning, December 20 due to a fire on Mayfield’s southside.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police reported the road is blocked near McDonald’s between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. This is along KY 303 between the 16.7 and 16.8 mile markers.

They said responding units placed the fire hoses across the road in this area, requiring KY 303 to be blocked.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of extremely...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing

Latest News

AAA is reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready before winter weather kits.
Pack your vehicle emergency kit before winter blast
The Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois is expected to receive $32,815...
Southern Ill. water company receives federal support for infrastructure repairs
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects