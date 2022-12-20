Fully engulfed crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 overpass, drivers encouraged to seek alternate route

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 will mean drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

The Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 said in a post that drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Units are currently on scene with a single vehicle accident on Dix Irvington Rd at the I-57 overpass.

They did not specify when they thought the scene would be cleared.

All occupants were out of the vehicle.

