Fully engulfed crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 overpass, drivers encouraged to seek alternate route

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 will mean drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

The Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 said in a post that drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Units are currently on scene with a single vehicle accident on Dix Irvington Rd at the I-57 overpass. As you can see the...

Posted by Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

They did not specify when they thought the scene would be cleared.

All occupants were out of the vehicle.

