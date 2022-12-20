Fully engulfed crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 overpass, drivers encouraged to seek alternate route
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle crash on Dix Irvington Road at I-57 will mean drivers will need to seek an alternate route.
The Jefferson Fire Protection District #1 said in a post that drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
They did not specify when they thought the scene would be cleared.
All occupants were out of the vehicle.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.