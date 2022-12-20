Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outloook

Arctic Front to arrive Thursday afternoon!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A couple of cool, dry days on the way before our fierce winter storm arrives Thursday into Thursday night. Today and Wednesday will be relatively quiet with a mix of clouds and sun. In the shorter term, lots of clouds this morning should gradually become a bit sunnier by afternoon, with highs in the 40s. After a cold, dry night, Wednesday should be a relatively nice day with highs well into the 40s and partly cloudy skies.

A deep low pressure area will dive out of the northwest on Thursday into Friday bringing an abrupt change. New model runs are trending a bit faster with a slightly weaker low farther to our north. This would result in a faster cold front arrival Thursday afternoon (west) through Thursday evening (east) and a faster change-over from rain to sleet and snow by Thursday ‘drive time.’ It still looks like we’ll get a quick hit of heavy blowing snow Thursday evening, before the story becomes cold and wind Thursday night through Saturday. In particular, wind chill values will be dangerously low on Thursday night into Friday and Friday night thanks to arctic air and very strong northwest winds.

