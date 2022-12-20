Heartland Votes

Dangerous cold and snow on the way.

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 12/20/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A first Alert Action Day is still out for Thursday and Friday as we anticipate snow followed by dangerously cold wind chills. The timing of the front has sped up and snow looks more likely for Thursday afternoon and evening. As the snow falls we will see very gusty winds producing near white out conditions at times. Wide spread one to three inches appears likely with three to five inches possible in a few areas. Behind the snow, temperatures will fall to or below zero across much of the Heartland. Winds will still be gusting up to 40MPH producing wind chill values as low as 25 below zero.

For this evening and tomorrow the weather looks calm and seasonably chilly. We will see a few clouds late tonight with lows falling into the middle to upper 20s. For Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 12/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 12/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 12/20/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/20.
First Alert noon forecast on 12/20