Dangerous cold and snow on the way.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A first Alert Action Day is still out for Thursday and Friday as we anticipate snow followed by dangerously cold wind chills. The timing of the front has sped up and snow looks more likely for Thursday afternoon and evening. As the snow falls we will see very gusty winds producing near white out conditions at times. Wide spread one to three inches appears likely with three to five inches possible in a few areas. Behind the snow, temperatures will fall to or below zero across much of the Heartland. Winds will still be gusting up to 40MPH producing wind chill values as low as 25 below zero.

For this evening and tomorrow the weather looks calm and seasonably chilly. We will see a few clouds late tonight with lows falling into the middle to upper 20s. For Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

