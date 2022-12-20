Heartland Votes

Carbondale police investigating shots fired on S. Forest St.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired on South Forest Street Monday night, December...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on South Forest Street Monday night, December 19.

According to a release from Carbondale police, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Forest St. around 11:05 p.m.

They said the suspect left the area before they arrived.

Police say after the shots were fired, a sliver sedan was seen driving west on West Schwartz Street at a high rate of speed with its headlights turned off.

No injuries were reported, police say, but a resident did report damage to a home.

Anyone with information can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also leave a tip with Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

