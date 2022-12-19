SEMO hires new pitching coach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Athletics announced it hired a new pitching coach.

According to a release from the athletic department, Matthew Kinney is returning to Cape Girardeau to fill the position. He’s taking the place of Dan McKinney, who accepted a job as pitching coach for the Port St. Lucie Mets, the single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

McKinney coached at SEMO for one year.

“While we are sad to see Dan go, we are excited for him and his opportunity with the Mets. At the same time, we are very excited to have Matthew Kinney return to SEMO,” Head Coach Andy Sawyers said in the release. “Not only is Matthew a fantastic young coach, he is a proven winner who is familiar with SEMO and what it takes to win in the Ohio Valley Conference.”

According to SEMO, Kinney is back for his second stint at SEMO after spending the fall at Davidson and one year at Army West Point as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Before that, he was with the Redhawks from 2016 to 2021 working as a volunteer assistant. He helped SEMO win the 2021 OVC regular-season and tournament titles, and advance to the NCAA Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss. Two of his SEMO pitchers were drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

Kinney earned his finance degree from Belmont and his master’s in sport management from Florida State in 2016.

