Heartland Votes

Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space

Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County commissioners want the sheriff’s office to move to a space above the Scott County Jail to create more room for the court.

Moving trucks showed up outside of the sheriff’s office on Monday morning, December 19.

According to Commissioner Jim Glueck, Sheriff Wes Drury knew the trucks would be coming, but they did not know it would be Monday.

On Monday members of the sheriff’s office refused to leave and would not allow anyone but Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch back into the office.

Oesch left with Glueck to have a meeting about what to do next and later returned to give the sheriff’s office a choice: move Monday or face an injunction that would force them to move.

We left a message with the sheriff, but so far have not heard back.

