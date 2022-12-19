Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities.

According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri 811.

They said the decision to rebrand as Missouri 811 was made to better align with the national Common Ground Alliance and numerous other states that emphasize the national one-call number of “811.”

Missouri One Call System was established in 1986 in response to the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention act 319 (RSMO 319).

Operating as a non-profit corporation that consists of 19-board members from various utility member types and other stakeholders, Missouri One Call’s primary responsibility is to serve as a single point of contact for all public underground utilities throughout the state 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year.

Missouri 811 will continue to operate as a non-profit and maintain the same responsibilities as the single point of contact for all public underground facilities.

According to the release, rebranding as Missouri 811 further highlights the nationwide one call number, “811,” which can be used by any excavator homeowner or professional to submit a locate request three working days prior to starting any digging project.

With the rebranding, Missouri 811 will be launching a new website Missouri-811.org where the public can submit locate requests, access training materials and learn more about the one-call process.

During the transition, locate requests can still be placed through the existing MO1Call.com website and by calling 811.

