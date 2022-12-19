Midwest Sterilization donates $35,000 to SEMO food bank expansion project

SIKESTON, Mo (KFVS) - Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri food bank’s Feed More campaign, supporting the food bank’s expansion with a second location in Jackson.

“This expansion is an important step for the food bank and will allow us to better serve families facing hunger,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank. “Midwest Sterilization has long supported our mission to end hunger, which makes their contribution to this project even more valuable.”

The food bank acquired the former Sappington Pro building in Jackson last fall using grant and reserve funding and launched the Feed More campaign to raise capital for necessary renovation and repairs.

The food bank’s Jackson location provides 18,500 square feet of warehouse and office space, which will allow for storage of additional food and water and serve as a second center for volunteer activities.

In recognition of its contribution, the patio area of the food bank’s north building will be named in honor of Midwest Sterilization.

Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or scheduling a time to volunteer.

Visit semofoodbank.org for more information.

