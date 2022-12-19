Heartland Votes

Midwest Sterilization donates $35,000 to SEMO food bank expansion project

Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s...
Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s Feed More campaign.(Southeast Missouri Food Bank)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo (KFVS) - Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri food bank’s Feed More campaign, supporting the food bank’s expansion with a second location in Jackson.

“This expansion is an important step for the food bank and will allow us to better serve families facing hunger,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank. “Midwest Sterilization has long supported our mission to end hunger, which makes their contribution to this project even more valuable.”

The food bank acquired the former Sappington Pro building in Jackson last fall using grant and reserve funding and launched the Feed More campaign to raise capital for necessary renovation and repairs.

The food bank’s Jackson location provides 18,500 square feet of warehouse and office space, which will allow for storage of additional food and water and serve as a second center for volunteer activities.

In recognition of its contribution, the patio area of the food bank’s north building will be named in honor of Midwest Sterilization.

Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or scheduling a time to volunteer.

Visit semofoodbank.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of extremely...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

Latest News

Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts...
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting...
MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season