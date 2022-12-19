Heartland Votes

MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season

Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, Oct. 15-23.(Missouri Department Of Conservation)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery portion of the 2022 elk-hunting season, Oct. 15-23 and two bull elk during the firearms portion Dec. 10-18.

According to the MDC, the three Missouri hunters were each selected for one of five elk permits issued in 2022 through a random drawing of 9,684 applicants.

Elk are a native species in Missouri but were eliminated in the state in the late 1800s due to unregulated hunting.

Missouri’s first elk hunt in 2020 came after years of restoration efforts by the MDC and numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and many supporters including local communities and area landowners.

Learn more about elk here and more information about elk hunting can be found at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.

