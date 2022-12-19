Heartland Votes

Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing

18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.(Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward.

Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville in October.

He’s scheduled to be back in court in January.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

