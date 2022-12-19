Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft.
They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting tools and equipment was taken from a utility truck parked at the Kuttawa business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jeremy Hillyard at the sheriff’s office at 270-388-2311.
