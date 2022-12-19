Heartland Votes

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft.

They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting tools and equipment was taken from a utility truck parked at the Kuttawa business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jeremy Hillyard at the sheriff’s office at 270-388-2311.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
The front will blast through Thursday evening with a changeover from rain to sleet and snow and...
First Alert: Tracking winter storm later this week
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

Latest News

Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to the Cape Girardeau Public...
Central Academy moving to new location
For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit...
5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.
A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children...
Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots
When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not...
Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department