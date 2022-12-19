Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft.

They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting tools and equipment was taken from a utility truck parked at the Kuttawa business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jeremy Hillyard at the sheriff’s office at 270-388-2311.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.