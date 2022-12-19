Kids spread holiday cheer at retirement village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas came early for one retirement home, as a group of children delivered gifts to those in need.

Nine-year-old Henry Pierce and his younger sister Betsy made a Christmas card for their great-grandmother, who lives at the St. Bernards Village. The simple gesture started as just that: a small gift for a loved one. However, that small gesture quickly turned into a much bigger idea.

“Some of (the retirees) don’t have families so it would cheer them up if they got some Christmas cards,” Betsy said.

That sentiment hatched the idea. The siblings decided to make cards not just for their great-grandmother, but for everyone that lives at the St. Bernards Village.

Once the wheels on the project started spinning, they recruited a few of their friends to help as well. The number of total cards is up for debate, if you ask the siblings…

“I think (we made) like 50 or 60,” Henry said.

“I think we have like 38 or something,” Betsy rebutted.

“No, I counted them before,” Henry said.

“Mommy said I was supposed to count them,” Betsy claimed.

Whether it was 38, 50, or any other number, all that matters is that there were enough to go around.

It took them several weeks to make all of the cards, but they say it was worth the work to bring some smiles before the holiday.

Some of the cards even had holiday-themed jokes written on the back, such as “how can you tell that Santa is real? You can always senes his presents!” or “what do snowmen eat for breakfast? Ice crispies!”

The group of children made their way down every last hallway to make sure every resident got their gift. Some weren’t home, so they slid them under the door.

After about an hour of passing out cards, they finally got to every door. Hopefully for all involved, it was an afternoon they won’t soon forget.

