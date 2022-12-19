Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking winter storm later this week

Your First Alert morning forecast on 12/19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’re tracking a dangerous winter storm that is expected to impact the region late Thursday into Friday.

Up until then, we’ll have 3 or 4 mostly quiet and seasonably chilly days.

Brian Alworth says a weak system moving through today and tonight will bring clouds and maybe a sprinkle or flurry, but no measurable precipitation is expected. It should be a few degrees warmer today, despite the cloud cover.

Tuesday and Wednesday look cool and dry as well.

The major story is the winter system expected to develop by late week. Models are trending a touch slower with this, with the arctic blast not expected now until about Thursday evening.

This means that Thursday itself will be warmer with south winds ahead of the front.

The front will blast through Thursday evening with a changeover from rain to sleet and snow and very cold and windy weather.

With the low tracking just north, this should limit snow accumulations somewhat but there still could be a few inches and some slick travel Thursday night.

The bigger story will be the very cold and windy conditions, with air temps plummeting by Friday morning and dangerous wind chills due to very strong northwest winds.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
Mostly clear skies this evening with some clouds pushing into the Heartland in the late evening...
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Mostly clear skies this evening with some clouds pushing into the Heartland in the late evening...
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold conditions continue this week
We're tracking possible snow showers on Thursday.
First Alert: Cold temps to continue into next week; tracking possible snow showers Thurs.