First Alert: Tracking winter storm later this week

(KFVS) - We’re tracking a dangerous winter storm that is expected to impact the region late Thursday into Friday.

Up until then, we’ll have 3 or 4 mostly quiet and seasonably chilly days.

Brian Alworth says a weak system moving through today and tonight will bring clouds and maybe a sprinkle or flurry, but no measurable precipitation is expected. It should be a few degrees warmer today, despite the cloud cover.

Tuesday and Wednesday look cool and dry as well.

The major story is the winter system expected to develop by late week. Models are trending a touch slower with this, with the arctic blast not expected now until about Thursday evening.

This means that Thursday itself will be warmer with south winds ahead of the front.

The front will blast through Thursday evening with a changeover from rain to sleet and snow and very cold and windy weather.

With the low tracking just north, this should limit snow accumulations somewhat but there still could be a few inches and some slick travel Thursday night.

The bigger story will be the very cold and windy conditions, with air temps plummeting by Friday morning and dangerous wind chills due to very strong northwest winds.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.