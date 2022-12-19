Heartland Votes

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Thursday PM through Friday for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow possible

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
If you have last minute shopping plans it will be best to knock that out Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather stays chilly, but fairly calm the next couple of days and then dangerous weather conditions take over through the day Thursday into Friday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday will start mild with some scattered showers, and then very cold air will push into the area through the day. The cold air will likely have precipitation with it as well. Along with the cold air and wintry precipitation the winds will also be very strong. This will cause very dangerous wind chills, especially Thursday evening into Friday. Wind chills could drop as low as 20 to 25 degrees BELOW ZERO. Any snow that falls will be blowing around, causing dangerous visibilities and travel. Please keep a close eye on this system with us as we fine tune the snow amounts as we get closer to time.

