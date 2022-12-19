Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.

They said one person inside the camper was found dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, December 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, they suspect the fire was caused by a heater.

Crews from New Madrid, Lilbourn and Parma also responded to the scene, as well as the sheriff’s office and the fire marshal’s office.

