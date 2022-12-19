Heartland Votes

Chilly the next couple of days, brutal cold coming.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action day due to the threat of dangerously cold wind chills and the possibility for accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday. Most of our guidance suggests wind chill values will be between -15° and -25° Friday morning, possible lower in our western counties. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and cols temperatures. Lows by morning will drop into the middle 20s far north to the lower 30s south.

Tuesday we will see a few clouds from time to time but skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of extremely...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/19/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/19/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/19.
First Alert Action Day update at noon 12/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Thursday PM through Friday for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow possible
Your First Alert morning forecast on 12/19.
First Alert morning forecast 12/19