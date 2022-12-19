Chilly the next couple of days, brutal cold coming.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action day due to the threat of dangerously cold wind chills and the possibility for accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday. Most of our guidance suggests wind chill values will be between -15° and -25° Friday morning, possible lower in our western counties. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and cols temperatures. Lows by morning will drop into the middle 20s far north to the lower 30s south.

Tuesday we will see a few clouds from time to time but skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

