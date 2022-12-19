Heartland Votes

Child killed, two others hospitalized in EKY mobile home fire

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay City fire officials say a mobile home caught fire Sunday morning, and that fire turned fatal.

Major Lisa Johnson says they received a call around 11 am to respond to a home along Winchester Road, located a few miles north of Clay City.

It was around that time that Brittany Cole says she was cooking breakfast for her children when she saw

“When I looked out the window, the whole middle and one side of the trailer, all I could see was flames and smoke,” said Cole, a next-door neighbor.

Cole says the trailer was quickly engulfed in flames and it nearly spread to their home as well.

“My first priority to get my own children out of the house,” Cole said. “If the garage went fully up, it was going to take our house too.”

Once first responders arrived, they worked to get two injured children to safety and put out the fire. Before long, Johnson says they learned a seven-year-old boy was still inside.

“It’s devastating,” said Johnson, who serves as the department’s public information officer. “It’s the most horrific thing I’ve ever felt in my life standing there. I felt helpless, because the first thing you want to do is run in and you can’t.”

Johnson says it’s the hardest day many of her firefighters ever faced and the tragic situation left Cole devastated as well.

“Right before Christmas, to lose his life that little?” said Cole. “I just hope that little boy rests easy.”

Johnson says the two injured children were transported to UK Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

