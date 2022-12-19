Central Academy moving to new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy.

The school district said this will allow both programs to expand.

They hope to open in the new locations next fall.

