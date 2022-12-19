Heartland Votes

Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Authorities at Washington Dulles International Airport seized zebra and giraffe bones that a traveler brought back to the U.S. from Kenya last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.

Officials discovered them in her bags during a secondary search on Nov. 10.

Customs officials say possession of the bones violate parts of U.S. law, and bones can potentially expose people, pets and agriculture industries to serious diseases.

The woman was not charged.

Customs authorities say during a typical day, agents across the U.S. seize a few thousand “prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil” items.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of extremely...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thurs.-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

Latest News

FILE - Louisiana’s Secretary of State announced he's banning TikTok on all devices issued by...
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates