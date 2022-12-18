Heartland Votes

Union City High School inducts 5 people into Hall of Honors

Two of the people being inducted are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady Tornado...
Two of the people being inducted are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady Tornado tennis program.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Five people will be inducted the prestigious Union City High School Hall of Honors.

The induction ceremonies take place on Tuesday night, December 20.

Two of the people being inducted qualified by earning all-state honors, while two others are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady Tornado tennis program. The final inductee is a longtime contributor to multiple Purple and Gold athletic programs.

Among the honorees will be:

  • Debbie Conley, a 1989 graduate of UCHS, who won 115 matches during her history with the Lady Tornado tennis program.
  • Destiny Kenton, a Spring Fling runner-up in the shot put last spring, throwing 36 feet and four inches. Kenton earned All-State honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
  • Elizabeth Miller, a former player and tennis program’s head coach. As a player, she was a part of the 2000 state runner-up team and as the program’s head coach, she directed the Union City girls’ team to four consecutive state tournament appearances from 2012-15.
  • Larry Speed, a 1965 graduate of UCHS, and will be inducted under the heading of Special Contributor.
  • Sophie Theobald, a 2022 graduate who was chosen as an All-Stater in softball following her outstanding junior season when she helped the Lady Tornadoes to the Class 1A State Tournament.

Induction ceremonies will be conducted between games of Tuesday night’s basketball doubleheader against visiting Trinity Christian Academy. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 p.m.

