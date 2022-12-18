More than 500 families picked up bags of toys from Toys for Tots in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots volunteers worked to make Christmas brighter for Carbondale kids.

More than 520 families picked up sacks of toys for thousands of kids in the Carbondale area on Saturday, December 17.

The toys are donated throughout the holiday season at collection drop sites in stores and businesses.

Volunteers bag the toys in the weeks leading up to Christmas and hand them out to registered families.

Organizers say donations came in pretty slowly this year, and they suspect that is due to inflation stretching many families’ budgets.

“There’s probably 20, 25 volunteers here today and we need that many because, as you saw, we’re running around, in and out with the bags, checking numbers and checking bags and filling bags and filling registrations, so it takes a lot of people,” Mark “Skip” Cosgrove, with Toys for Tots Carbondale, explained.

He said some toy drives by large employers like Southern Illinois Healthcare have helped meet the need.

