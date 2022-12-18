Heartland Votes

Leopold holds 5th Country Christmas Home Tour

Guests are welcomed in a home to tour as part of the Christmas Home Tour in the Leopold community.(Photo source: Makenzie Williams)
Guests are welcomed in a home to tour as part of the Christmas Home Tour in the Leopold community.(Photo source: Makenzie Williams)
By Mike Mohundro and Makenzie Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs.

The community of Leopold, Mo., is hosting their 5th Country Christmas Home Tour where visitors are able to go inside four Christmas decorated homes in the area.

Homeowners, as part of the tour, welcomed in guests to walk throughout the festive homes.

“I thought it would be fun to bring the Christmas spirit to everyone in the community and have Christmas music and all the decorations,” Stacy Halter said. “It gets us in the spirit of the holidays.”

Halter is one of the homeowners welcoming guests inside and showing them the decorations. She toured the other homes as well and said it’s nice to meet other community members.

“We usually pair up and everybody visits all the houses,” Halter said. “We did an early tour last night, those of us that are showing our houses. We are all just excited for this day.”

The event helps support programs with the St. John’s St. Anthony Youth Group and the Parish Council of Catholic Women throughout the year.

“We started this in 2016 and we said $10 a person, including everything,” Event Coordinator Geri Geringer said. “Each year we say, ‘should we add it? Should we charge more?’ Nope. We are showcasing Leopold. For $10 we can show a few houses and enjoy the comradery over a cup of soup.”

After the tour, visitors were also welcomed to enjoy music in the church and stop by the school for soup and cookies.

