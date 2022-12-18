Holly jolly traffic stop: Carmi Police surprise drivers with Operation Christmas Spirit

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way.

But that’s exactly the surprise some drivers got from the Carmi Police Department.

According to a post on their Facebook page, “Operation Christmas Spirit” saw some drivers get a $50 gift card after being pulled over for minor traffic offenses.

The post says that the operation was made possible by a “generous donation” from the Masonic May Lodge Eastern Star.

The posts shared video of the traffic stops being made.

The Carmi Police Department recently held a surprise Community Giveback titled Operation Christmas Spirit. A generous... Posted by Carmi Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

