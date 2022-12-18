Holly jolly traffic stop: Carmi Police surprise drivers with Operation Christmas Spirit
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way.
But that’s exactly the surprise some drivers got from the Carmi Police Department.
According to a post on their Facebook page, “Operation Christmas Spirit” saw some drivers get a $50 gift card after being pulled over for minor traffic offenses.
The post says that the operation was made possible by a “generous donation” from the Masonic May Lodge Eastern Star.
The posts shared video of the traffic stops being made.
