First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas.

Meghan Smith says temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine.

Mostly clear skies this evening with some clouds pushing into the Heartland in the late evening hours.

Calm winds for tonight along with below freezing temps.

For tomorrow and the rest of this week expect to see cold conditions as temps will make their way down into the teens along with some snow mix on Thursday.

It’s still too early to talk about snow totals but travel could be impacted late this week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.