Heartland Votes

Cold conditions continue this week

First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/18/22
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland, another cold start to your day. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas. Temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine. Mostly clear sky’s this evening with some clouds pushing into the Heartland in the late evening hours. Calm winds for tonight along with below freezing temps.

For tomorrow and the rest of this week expect to see cold conditions as temps will make their way down into the teens along with some snow mix on Thursday. It’s still too early to talk about snow totals but travel could be impacted late this week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
From left: Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
All sealed bids must be sent to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office located in the...
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

Latest News

Mostly clear skies this evening with some clouds pushing into the Heartland in the late evening...
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
cool temps with a cool wind chill
Cold air and cold wind chills this morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A cold weekend ahead, and then even colder with possible snow showers expected next week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast