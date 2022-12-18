Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season.

Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.

26 vehicles were also donated by Cape Auto Sales to help with the delivery of the toys.

Cape Jaycees members said it’s important to help out the children who are in need of some extra support this Christmas season.

“The kids at school, they all compare each other’s things and what they receive this Christmas,” Cape Jaycees Chairperson Tiffany Brosey said. “It would be awful for someone to come and not receive a Christmas and we like to help with that.”

Brosey said they want to help for a variety of reasons including spreading the message of giving to others.

“Mainly just inspiration to help out where needed,” Brosey said. “We’re all in this together. We all struggle and it’s just great to all be together.”

Brosey said they provide each child in the community multiple gifts to open for Christmas.

“Each kid will receive about 5 toys each, 1 book, and an art set,” Brosey said. “The best part is whenever we deliver to the kids and seeing their faces light up. It’s truly the best experience.”

Cape Jaycees partner with Toys For Tots, collecting gifts and sorting them out for the children for this Christmas holiday.

Clifton Gentry is the owner of Cape Auto Sales. He said they wanted to help to show their support to the community and help these children.

“I think it’s a wonderful program,” Gentry said. “You hear a lot of good things happen in the community, but I think this one where a lot of people come together and the number of children that are going to be blessed by this is just incredible. There’s just a lot of children that are going to get gifts they wouldn’t have normally.”

Cape Jaycees members will deliver the gifts to the children Tuesday evening, December 20.

